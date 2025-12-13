Russian soldiers in the Kherson region are brutally punished for refusing to donate money for the needs of the unit, and the collected contributions go into the commanders' pockets. This is reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", transmits UNN.

Details

According to the movement, Russian soldiers are brutally beaten for refusing to donate money for the needs of the unit in the Kherson region.

ATESH agents from the 144th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces report that the "contributions" collected from the personnel were not used to support the company, but went directly into the commanders' pockets.

It is noted that servicemen who refused to pay were beaten and intimidated, sometimes to death.

"They would put us against the wall and beat us so hard that we couldn't breathe properly for a week afterwards," said the agent. - the agent said.

The most active servicemen who openly opposed such practices were punished particularly harshly by the command.

"They could be placed in so-called 'pits' - ground depressions without normal conditions, where they were kept for several days 'to think it over'," ATESH added.

Recall

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" report that servicemen of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces search the bodies of fallen comrades, taking money, phones, and personal belongings. Due to huge losses, the personnel of the brigade changed three times, and looting became a common practice.

