01:49 AM • 7500 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 16728 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 23185 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 23930 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 28953 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 35674 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 39371 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 47440 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 35565 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24571 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Russian army repeatedly attacked Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged, fire broke out
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargo
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting Jesus
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 39364 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 47434 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 80529 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Odesa Oblast
Turkey
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Russian soldiers in Kherson Oblast are brutally punished for refusing to donate money for unit needs - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Russian servicemen in Kherson Oblast are beaten for refusing to donate money for unit needs, which goes to commanders. Servicemen who refuse to pay are beaten and intimidated, sometimes to within an inch of their lives.

Russian soldiers in Kherson Oblast are brutally punished for refusing to donate money for unit needs - ATESH

Russian soldiers in the Kherson region are brutally punished for refusing to donate money for the needs of the unit, and the collected contributions go into the commanders' pockets. This is reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", transmits UNN.  

Details

According to the movement, Russian soldiers are brutally beaten for refusing to donate money for the needs of the unit in the Kherson region.

ATESH agents from the 144th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces report that the "contributions" collected from the personnel were not used to support the company, but went directly into the commanders' pockets.

It is noted that servicemen who refused to pay were beaten and intimidated, sometimes to death.

"They would put us against the wall and beat us so hard that we couldn't breathe properly for a week afterwards," said the agent.

- the agent said.

The most active servicemen who openly opposed such practices were punished particularly harshly by the command.

"They could be placed in so-called 'pits' - ground depressions without normal conditions, where they were kept for several days 'to think it over'," ATESH added.

Recall

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" report that servicemen of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces search the bodies of fallen comrades, taking money, phones, and personal belongings. Due to huge losses, the personnel of the brigade changed three times, and looting became a common practice.

ATESH: Russian military personnel are massively admitted to hospitals to avoid combat operations in the Kherson direction10.12.25, 19:14 • 3360 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
