ATESH: Russian military personnel are massively admitted to hospitals to avoid combat operations in the Kherson direction

Exclusive
05:30 PM • 2282 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 6224 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 6316 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 10845 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 16165 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 16965 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 17931 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 23385 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 16908 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14563 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 17952 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 20661 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 14647 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 9508 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 13484 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it05:55 PM • 1754 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 6154 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 13511 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 23385 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 27295 views
ATESH: Russian military personnel are massively admitted to hospitals to avoid combat operations in the Kherson direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

ATESH partisans report that servicemen of the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation in the Kherson direction are being massively hospitalized. They cite illnesses and old injuries to avoid being sent to the front line and rotation.

ATESH: Russian military personnel are massively admitted to hospitals to avoid combat operations in the Kherson direction

Soldiers of the Russian 205th separate motorized rifle brigade in the Kherson direction are being massively hospitalized, citing "illnesses" and old injuries, in an attempt to avoid being sent to the front line and rotation. This was reported by Ukrainian partisans of the "ATESH" movement, who have their agents in the ranks of the occupation forces, writes UNN.

Details

ATESH agents report a sharp increase in the number of soldiers who are "massively 'falling ill' and being hospitalized" to avoid participating in hostilities. Cases of illness have become particularly active amid rumors of a possible transfer of units to the Pokrovsk direction.

Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"02.12.25, 07:42 • 11794 views

Medical units are recording a sharp jump in appeals, which significantly exceeds the norm. Soldiers are sent to the hospital in whole groups, using old injuries, dubious diagnoses, and any other reasons as pretexts to "dodge" rotation. Partisans emphasize that servicemen are increasingly declaring their unwillingness to go to the front and are looking for any way to evade.

In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"08.12.25, 11:29 • 62598 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kherson Oblast