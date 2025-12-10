Soldiers of the Russian 205th separate motorized rifle brigade in the Kherson direction are being massively hospitalized, citing "illnesses" and old injuries, in an attempt to avoid being sent to the front line and rotation. This was reported by Ukrainian partisans of the "ATESH" movement, who have their agents in the ranks of the occupation forces, writes UNN.

Details

ATESH agents report a sharp increase in the number of soldiers who are "massively 'falling ill' and being hospitalized" to avoid participating in hostilities. Cases of illness have become particularly active amid rumors of a possible transfer of units to the Pokrovsk direction.

Medical units are recording a sharp jump in appeals, which significantly exceeds the norm. Soldiers are sent to the hospital in whole groups, using old injuries, dubious diagnoses, and any other reasons as pretexts to "dodge" rotation. Partisans emphasize that servicemen are increasingly declaring their unwillingness to go to the front and are looking for any way to evade.

