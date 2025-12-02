Agents of the ATESH partisan movement, among the servicemen of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, record that after the death of a "comrade," soldiers search the body and take everything valuable: money, phones, equipment elements, medallions, and personal belongings. This is stated in the movement's Telegram post, UNN reports.

"For them, the death of a fellow soldier is an occasion to profit, not an occasion for sympathy," the partisans note.

It is indicated that the brigade's personnel have already been changed three times due to huge losses.

The command recruits everyone indiscriminately - convicts from the colony, drug addicts, and people with a criminal past. Such a contingent brings "prison laws" to the unit, so looting has become a common practice, and distrust and constant conflicts are growing among the fighters. - ATESH reports.

According to the partisans, such an atmosphere completely destroys discipline: everyone thinks only about personal gain, cohesion is absent, and the combat capability of the unit is rapidly falling.

