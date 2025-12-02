$42.270.07
December 1, 05:14 PM • 16014 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 29903 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 23863 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 24660 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 25765 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 22787 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 23505 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 46261 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20640 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 43880 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 7612 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation12:09 AM • 10179 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 7178 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 6666 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 6710 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 21359 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 28486 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 37053 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 46257 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 43878 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 25247 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 28111 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 84922 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 60907 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 77195 views
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement report that servicemen of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are searching the bodies of their fallen comrades, taking money, phones, and personal belongings. Due to huge losses, the brigade's personnel have been replaced three times, and looting has become a common practice.

Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement, among the servicemen of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, record that after the death of a "comrade," soldiers search the body and take everything valuable: money, phones, equipment elements, medallions, and personal belongings. This is stated in the movement's Telegram post, UNN reports.

Details

"For them, the death of a fellow soldier is an occasion to profit, not an occasion for sympathy," the partisans note.

It is indicated that the brigade's personnel have already been changed three times due to huge losses.

The command recruits everyone indiscriminately - convicts from the colony, drug addicts, and people with a criminal past. Such a contingent brings "prison laws" to the unit, so looting has become a common practice, and distrust and constant conflicts are growing among the fighters.

- ATESH reports.

According to the partisans, such an atmosphere completely destroys discipline: everyone thinks only about personal gain, cohesion is absent, and the combat capability of the unit is rapidly falling.

Recall

Russian soldiers in the Kherson direction are massively ill with ARVI and flu, which leads to critical personnel losses.

First mobilized from Luhansk region desert near Pokrovsk – ATESH20.11.25, 21:11 • 10145 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
