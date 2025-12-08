In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 644 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 1344 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 2232 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12830 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 10164 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 22495 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 35092 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31841 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35672 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57623 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troopsDecember 8, 01:04 AM • 10366 views
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 7070 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 17796 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in warDecember 8, 04:16 AM • 17589 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 3914 views
Publications
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12825 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 62115 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 71534 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 82919 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 104322 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12825 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 47752 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 58191 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 59152 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 73225 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Financial Times
Film

In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

The command of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction is concealing real losses by registering the dead as "AWOL". This allows them to hide the number of "killed in action" and avoid claims from relatives.

In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"

The command of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction is concealing real losses by registering the dead as "AWOL". This was reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", writes UNN.

Atesh agents within the 30th separate mechanized brigade are recording a systemic practice: after massive losses, the command deliberately registers the dead as "self-willedly left the unit." This way they hide the real number of "killed in action" and avoid claims from relatives.

- the message says.

The brigade has already created separate lists, where hundreds of names are entered, presenting the killed as deserters. The personnel are openly told that "AWOL is simpler than explaining to relatives where the body is." This scheme is applied both to those who disappeared during chaotic assaults on the city and to those who were "zeroed out" by barrier troops.

Over the past year, the scale of fictitious "AWOLs" has increased many times over. As our agents report: "From the number of these 'AWOLs', an entire brigade could already be assembled."

Such a practice completely destroys the remnants of trust between the fighters. Soldiers understand that at any moment they can be "written off" as deserters, even if they died in battle. This causes fear, aggression, and a rapid decline in morale. Discipline is broken, the command is not trusted, and the combat capability of the unit degrades with each new assault.

- Atesh added.

Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"02.12.25, 07:42 • 11376 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine