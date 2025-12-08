The command of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction is concealing real losses by registering the dead as "AWOL". This was reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", writes UNN.

Atesh agents within the 30th separate mechanized brigade are recording a systemic practice: after massive losses, the command deliberately registers the dead as "self-willedly left the unit." This way they hide the real number of "killed in action" and avoid claims from relatives. - the message says.

The brigade has already created separate lists, where hundreds of names are entered, presenting the killed as deserters. The personnel are openly told that "AWOL is simpler than explaining to relatives where the body is." This scheme is applied both to those who disappeared during chaotic assaults on the city and to those who were "zeroed out" by barrier troops.

Over the past year, the scale of fictitious "AWOLs" has increased many times over. As our agents report: "From the number of these 'AWOLs', an entire brigade could already be assembled."

Such a practice completely destroys the remnants of trust between the fighters. Soldiers understand that at any moment they can be "written off" as deserters, even if they died in battle. This causes fear, aggression, and a rapid decline in morale. Discipline is broken, the command is not trusted, and the combat capability of the unit degrades with each new assault. - Atesh added.

