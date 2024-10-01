Russian shelling in Donetsk region: two killed, three wounded overnight

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements over the past day, September 30. Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The enemy made 2,774 attacks on the front line and the residential sector. 37 civilian objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings.

Russians shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, killing one civilian and wounding another, and damaging two apartment buildings.

A person was killed in Siversk as a result of shelling, and 12 private houses were damaged.

Two wounded civilians were injured in Sukhi Yaly.

Kharkiv region: one dead, 6 injured, educational institution damaged due to Russian shelling

The occupants hit Kostiantynivka with four FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module and artillery, damaging a private house, an enterprise, and an outbuilding.

In Sviatohirsk, four recreational facilities were damaged as a result of an attack with Smerch MLRS. In Yampil, 12 houses were damaged, and a private house and an outpatient clinic were damaged in Yablunivka.

Russian troops dropped two FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module on Razlyv, damaging an agricultural enterprise and an educational institution.

Russian troops attack a market in the center of Kherson: RMA reports 5 dead and three wounded

In Pokrovsk, two households were damaged by artillery. A private house in Hirnyk, and critical infrastructure facilities in Kurakhove and Udachne.

Five hits were recorded in Bilytske, where two private houses and an industrial facility were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked the town again today at around 3:00 am, damaging an apartment building and an administrative building.