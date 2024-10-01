ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian shelling in Donetsk region: two killed, three wounded overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

Occupants launched 2774 attacks on 17 settlements of Donetsk region. They damaged 37 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings. Myrnohrad, Siversk and Kostyantynivka suffered the most.

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements over the past day, September 30. Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police. 

Details

The enemy made 2,774 attacks on the front line and the residential sector. 37 civilian objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings.

Russians shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, killing one civilian and wounding another, and damaging two apartment buildings.

A person was killed in Siversk as a result of shelling, and 12 private houses were damaged.

Two wounded civilians were injured in Sukhi Yaly.

The occupants hit Kostiantynivka with four FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module and artillery, damaging a private house, an enterprise, and an outbuilding.

In Sviatohirsk, four recreational facilities were damaged as a result of an attack with Smerch MLRS. In Yampil, 12 houses were damaged, and a private house and an outpatient clinic were damaged in Yablunivka.

Russian troops dropped two FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module on Razlyv, damaging an agricultural enterprise and an educational institution.

In Pokrovsk, two households were damaged by artillery. A private house in Hirnyk, and critical infrastructure facilities in Kurakhove and Udachne.

Five hits were recorded in Bilytske, where two private houses and an industrial facility were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked the town again today at around 3:00 am, damaging an apartment building and an administrative building.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

