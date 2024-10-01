Russian troops attack a market in the center of Kherson: RMA reports 5 dead and three wounded

Russian troops attacked a market in the center of Kherson, where people were trading in the morning, killing five people and wounding three, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The occupiers attacked a market in the center of Kherson. The attack targeted retail outlets where Kherson residents were buying or selling products in the morning. At least eight people have been reported injured so far. Preliminary, five people were killed and three others were injured - Prokudin wrote.

The victims were taken to a medical facility. They are under the supervision of the doctors, he said.

Russians attacked the center of Kherson in the morning: there are dead and wounded