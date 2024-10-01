Russian troops attack a market in the center of Kherson: RMA reports 5 dead and three wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 85018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105725 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170542 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139790 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144205 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112113 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174142 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111447 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 38807 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113559 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 58971 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 65278 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201498 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190377 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142724 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142661 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147318 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138702 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155542 views
Russian troops attack a market in the center of Kherson: RMA reports 5 dead and three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13494 views

Russian occupants attacked the market in the center of Kherson, where people were trading in the morning. Preliminarily, five people were killed and three wounded. The injured were taken to the hospital.

Russian troops attacked a market in the center of Kherson, where people were trading in the morning, killing five people and wounding three, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The occupiers attacked a market in the center of Kherson. The attack targeted retail outlets where Kherson residents were buying or selling products in the morning. At least eight people have been reported injured so far. Preliminary, five people were killed and three others were injured

- Prokudin wrote.

The victims were taken to a medical facility. They are under the supervision of the doctors, he said.

Russians attacked the center of Kherson in the morning: there are dead and wounded10/1/24, 9:41 AM • 13273 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising