Russians attacked the center of Kherson in the morning: there are dead and wounded

Russian troops struck the central part of Kherson in the morning, there is information about the dead and wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to him, more detailed information is being clarified.

