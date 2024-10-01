Kharkiv region: one dead, 6 injured, educational institution damaged due to Russian shelling

One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of Russian troops' attacks on six settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday, September 30. Among the injured is a 17-year-old boy. One of the shellings damaged an educational institution. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were recorded in the areas of :

18:47 Kupyansk district, Dvorichanska TG, Petro-Ivanivka village. An educational institution was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS.

18:05 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village. A car was damaged as a result of shelling by an FPV drone. A 62-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were injured.

16:05 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Doroshivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

15:43 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Shyrokyi Yar village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 2,5 hectares.

13:05 м. Kupyansk. A garage and a car were burning as a result of the shelling.

13:00 м. Kupyansk. A car was damaged by FPV drone fire, a 54-year-old man was wounded.

11:20 м. Kupyansk. A civilian car burned down as a result of a drone strike.

10:51 Kupyansk district, Velykoburlutska TG, Stetskivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass and reeds were burning on the area of 2.5 hectares.

10:15 м. Kupyansk. A man died as a result of a drone strike.

10:06 м. Kupyansk. A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of FPV drone shelling while driving a car.

