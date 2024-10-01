Kharkiv region: one dead, 6 injured, educational institution damaged due to Russian shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104425 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168484 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138661 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143588 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139218 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182831 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173317 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100820 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110522 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112655 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52904 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59521 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168484 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173317 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189587 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142203 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142219 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146912 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138316 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155176 views
Kharkiv region: one dead, 6 injured, educational institution damaged due to Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13270 views

As a result of Russian shelling of 6 settlements in Kharkiv region, one person was killed and 6 were wounded. Educational institutions, cars and infrastructure were damaged, grass and reeds were burning.

One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of Russian troops' attacks on six settlements in Kharkiv region  yesterday, September 30. Among the injured is a 17-year-old boy. One of the shellings damaged an educational institution. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN. 

According to  the head of the RMA,  the following hostile attacks were recorded in the areas of : 

  • 18:47 Kupyansk district, Dvorichanska TG, Petro-Ivanivka village. An educational institution was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS.
  • 18:05 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village. A car was damaged as a result of shelling by an FPV drone. A 62-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were injured.
  • 16:05 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Doroshivka village.  As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.
  • 15:43 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Shyrokyi Yar village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 2,5 hectares.
  • 13:05 м. Kupyansk. A garage and a car were burning as a result of the shelling.
  • 13:00 м. Kupyansk. A car was damaged by FPV drone fire, a 54-year-old man was wounded. 
  •  11:20 м. Kupyansk. A civilian car burned down as a result of a drone strike. 
  • 10:51 Kupyansk district, Velykoburlutska TG, Stetskivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass and reeds were burning on the area of 2.5 hectares.
  •  10:15 м. Kupyansk. A man died as a result of a drone strike.
  • 10:06 м. Kupyansk. A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of FPV drone shelling while driving a car. 

17 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks, enemy hits critical infrastructure01.10.24, 08:55 • 15014 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
kupyanskKupyansk

