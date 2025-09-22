Russian MiG-31 fighters' incursion into Estonian airspace: Kremlin claims "lack of evidence"

The Russian Federation denies the fact that its military aircraft entered Estonian airspace. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

There is no evidence of Russia allegedly violating Estonian airspace - reported the "media" of the aggressor country.

Reference

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The country's government also announced that it would initiate consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Recall

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever before in recent years.