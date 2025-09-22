$41.250.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian MiG-31 fighters' incursion into Estonian airspace: Kremlin claims "lack of evidence"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Russian Federation denies the fact of its military aircraft entering Estonian airspace, claiming a "lack of evidence."

Russian MiG-31 fighters' incursion into Estonian airspace: Kremlin claims "lack of evidence"

The Russian Federation denies the fact that its military aircraft entered Estonian airspace. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

There is no evidence of Russia allegedly violating Estonian airspace

- reported the "media" of the aggressor country.

Reference

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The country's government also announced that it would initiate consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Recall

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever before in recent years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
MiG-31
Estonia