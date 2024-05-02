Russian invaders destroyed and damaged 1987 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100263 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110826 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153488 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253350 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174797 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165942 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25030 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38561 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25645 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32114 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29358 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253353 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239007 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225666 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70304 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113484 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114353 views
Actual
Russian invaders destroyed and damaged 1987 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

Russian invaders destroyed and damaged 1987 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17314 views

In Ukraine, 1987 cultural institutions were affected by Russian aggression, 324 of which were completely destroyed.

In Ukraine, 1987 cultural institutions were damaged by Russian aggression, 324 of which were destroyed. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports .

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. Thus, as of April 25, 2024, 1987 cultural institutions (including cultural institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and other central executive bodies) suffered damage, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Of these, 324 were destroyed (16.3%),

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the loss of state-owned cultural institutions amounted to 30 objects (12% of the total number of institutions of the basic network at the national level), and municipal ownership - 1957 objects (6% of the total number of institutions of the basic network at the local level).

The ministry emphasized that the largest group of cultural institutions that were damaged or destroyed were clubs (48.2% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that suffered damage).

In general, they suffered:

  • clubs - 958;
  • libraries - 708;
  • art education institutions - 153;
  • museums and galleries - 114;
  • theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 36;
  • parks, zoos, and nature reserves - 15;
  • circuses - 3.

Clubs, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic societies and art education institutions (art schools and colleges) were destroyed in 281 territorial communities (19.1% of the total number of communities), in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipropetrovska (19%), Donetsk (83%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhzhia (36%), Kyiv (27.1%), Luhansk (46.2%), Lviv (4.1%), Mykolaiv (44.2%), Odesa (9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (54.9%), Kharkiv (55.4%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnytskyi (17%), Cherkasy (6.1%), Chernihiv (47.4%), Kirovohrad (2%) regions and the city of Kyiv. Kyiv.

As of the end of April 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are still under temporary occupation, making it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural institutions affected by the hostilities and occupation,

- noted in the ICIP.

Ukraine and UNESCO outline a plan to preserve cultural heritage in times of war3/21/24, 10:09 PM • 33670 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCulture
unescoUNESCO
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising