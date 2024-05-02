Russian invaders destroyed and damaged 1987 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 1987 cultural institutions were damaged by Russian aggression, 324 of which were destroyed. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports .

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. Thus, as of April 25, 2024, 1987 cultural institutions (including cultural institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and other central executive bodies) suffered damage, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Of these, 324 were destroyed (16.3%), - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the loss of state-owned cultural institutions amounted to 30 objects (12% of the total number of institutions of the basic network at the national level), and municipal ownership - 1957 objects (6% of the total number of institutions of the basic network at the local level).

The ministry emphasized that the largest group of cultural institutions that were damaged or destroyed were clubs (48.2% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that suffered damage).

In general, they suffered:

clubs - 958;

libraries - 708;

art education institutions - 153;

museums and galleries - 114;

theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 36;

parks, zoos, and nature reserves - 15;

circuses - 3.

Clubs, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic societies and art education institutions (art schools and colleges) were destroyed in 281 territorial communities (19.1% of the total number of communities), in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipropetrovska (19%), Donetsk (83%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhzhia (36%), Kyiv (27.1%), Luhansk (46.2%), Lviv (4.1%), Mykolaiv (44.2%), Odesa (9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (54.9%), Kharkiv (55.4%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnytskyi (17%), Cherkasy (6.1%), Chernihiv (47.4%), Kirovohrad (2%) regions and the city of Kyiv. Kyiv.

As of the end of April 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are still under temporary occupation, making it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural institutions affected by the hostilities and occupation, - noted in the ICIP.

Ukraine and UNESCO outline a plan to preserve cultural heritage in times of war