President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attempted murder of a US and Ukrainian citizen in Denmark, which, she said, involved Russian special services. She wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

I strongly condemn the attempted murder of a US and Ukrainian citizen in Denmark, organized by Russian special services. This was an attack on the territory of the European Union. And it is unacceptable - von der Leyen stated.

She emphasized that the European Union stands in full solidarity with Denmark and other member states targeted by Russian hybrid attacks.

According to the President of the European Commission, hybrid threats from Russia are becoming increasingly real, so the EU must use the response tools at its disposal — from rapid-response teams to sanctions against those responsible for such actions.

Von der Leyen also said that the European Commission would soon propose a new European Security Strategy to strengthen preparedness and deterrence.

If Russia intends to weaken our support for Ukraine, it will achieve the exact opposite. Our resolve will only grow - she added.

Let us recall

Two Danish citizens are suspected of being recruited by Russian intelligence to kill the Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner ahead of his scheduled performance in Denmark.

Denmark expels Russia’s military attaché and may stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians