Russian Federation launches full-scale offensive in Dobropillia direction – AFU officer

Russians are launching a full-scale offensive in the Dobropillia direction in Donetsk region, north of Rodynske, and are wedging into the Ukrainian defense, forming a "gray zone." This was stated by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Andriy Tkachuk on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Pokrovsk direction. The situation there is very difficult. The enemy is fighting for Rodynske – this is north of Pokrovsk. Rodynske is an important settlement for us to ensure logistics along the routes from Dobropillia to Myrnohrad and, directly, to Pokrovsk. Cutting off Rodynske can significantly affect cutting us off from one logistics chain. - said Tkachuk.

He noted that the Defense Forces have three logistics chains to Pokrovsk.

This is Pavlohrad, where the situation is more or less stable, the route through Hryshyne – this route is more to the northwest and, accordingly, the northern route to Dobropillia through Rodynske. There, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold at the Krasnyi Lyman mine, conducting battles, but today our Defense Forces are meeting him very powerfully. That is, there is an understanding of how to stop this enemy, but the situation is indeed difficult in the north of the settlement. Moreover, the enemy is launching a full-scale offensive in the Dobropillia direction north of Rodynske and is wedging into our defense, forming a "gray zone" and, accordingly, developing a new offensive direction. - Tkachuk reported.

In addition, he spoke about Russian attempts to break through to Pokrovsk with small sabotage groups.

If we talk about the south, southwest of Pokrovsk, the enemy is trying to break through with small sabotage groups there. 150 people were there at the end of July. 150 Russian servicemen advanced from the settlement of Selydove, passed a certain path to the outskirts of Pokrovsk and began to penetrate the city. In 10 days, out of 150 people, only 30 Russians reached Pokrovsk itself. Most of them surrendered or were eliminated. - said Tkachuk.

On August 7, it was reported that Russian occupiers lied about capturing the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. They tried to make a breakthrough, but it ended in failure.