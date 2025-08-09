Situation at the front: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of August 9, there have been 118 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 56 air strikes, using 91 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1,670 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,069 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 195 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks during the day in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kovalivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Karpivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Shandryholove. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted six offensive actions in the areas of Serebryanka and Pereyizne.

The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units have tried to break through our defense 30 times in the areas of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, Zatyshok. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 153 occupiers, 99 of them irrevocably. 13 enemy vehicles, four cannons, 102 unmanned aerial vehicles, three satellite terminals, and one enemy radar station were destroyed. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 17 times near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Temirivka, and towards Olhivske, Iskra, Oleksandrogorod, Zelenyi Hai, Filiya, Komyshuvakha, Tolstoy. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka, and Kostyantynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with air support, carried out three assaults in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance – without success. The settlement of Lviv was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

"In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

During August 8, the Russian occupation army lost at least 940 more servicemen. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 41 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks.

"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessions