Situation at the front: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Beating of a former serviceman in Dnipro: the TCC made a statement August 9, 12:09 PM
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak August 9, 03:20 PM
Russian strike on a furniture store in Kharkiv: photos of the aftermath and new details on the injured have emerged 03:52 PM
Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victim 05:15 PM
Putin offers limited truce before meeting with Trump - The Economist 05:27 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed August 8, 02:38 PM
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy Kuzminyh August 8, 02:30 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet August 8, 11:15 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak August 9, 03:20 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend August 9, 01:49 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet August 8, 11:15 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world August 7, 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas August 6, 10:39 AM
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Situation at the front: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2220 views

Since the beginning of August 9, 118 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers launched two missile strikes, 56 air strikes, and used 1670 kamikaze drones.

Situation at the front: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of August 9, there have been 118 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 56 air strikes, using 91 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1,670 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,069 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 195 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks during the day in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kovalivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Karpivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Shandryholove. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted six offensive actions in the areas of Serebryanka and Pereyizne.

The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics08.08.25, 18:50 • 4228 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units have tried to break through our defense 30 times in the areas of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, Zatyshok. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 153 occupiers, 99 of them irrevocably. 13 enemy vehicles, four cannons, 102 unmanned aerial vehicles, three satellite terminals, and one enemy radar station were destroyed.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 17 times near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Temirivka, and towards Olhivske, Iskra, Oleksandrogorod, Zelenyi Hai, Filiya, Komyshuvakha, Tolstoy. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka, and Kostyantynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with air support, carried out three assaults in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance – without success. The settlement of Lviv was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

"In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

During August 8, the Russian occupation army lost at least 940 more servicemen. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 41 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks.

"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessions09.08.25, 10:55 • 34072 views

