"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessions

Ukraine deserves a just peace based on international law and respect for territorial integrity and borders defined by the Constitution, and therefore Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha wrote on the social network X after the announcement of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin in Alaska and talks about "territorial exchange", reports UNN.

Details

"For the fourth year in a row, Ukraine has been enduring Russia's full-scale war on land, at sea, and in the air. We owe our independence to the courage of our defenders and the resilience of our people. Ukrainians deserve a just peace based on international law and respect for our territorial integrity and borders defined by our Constitution. Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war," Sybiha wrote.

He emphasized that despite the tireless efforts of the United States and Ukraine's constant readiness to seek a just peace, Russia continues its terror against civilians, ignores deadlines, and shows no genuine interest in ending the war.

"Ukraine remains open to constructive dialogue and real solutions, agreed upon together with Ukraine, with respect for the will of our people. We need a lasting peace that will not be destroyed by Moscow's next step. Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the United States and all our international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace together," Sybiha added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which provides for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the announcement of the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.