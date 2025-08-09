$41.460.00
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 95199 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 65282 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 182408 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 177105 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 87711 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 137073 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 75507 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54259 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38566 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine deserves a just peace based on international law and respect for territorial integrity. He stressed that Russia should not be rewarded for the war, and Ukraine will not give away its land.

"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessions

Ukraine deserves a just peace based on international law and respect for territorial integrity and borders defined by the Constitution, and therefore Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha wrote on the social network X after the announcement of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin in Alaska and talks about "territorial exchange", reports UNN.

Details

"For the fourth year in a row, Ukraine has been enduring Russia's full-scale war on land, at sea, and in the air. We owe our independence to the courage of our defenders and the resilience of our people. Ukrainians deserve a just peace based on international law and respect for our territorial integrity and borders defined by our Constitution. Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war," Sybiha wrote.

He emphasized that despite the tireless efforts of the United States and Ukraine's constant readiness to seek a just peace, Russia continues its terror against civilians, ignores deadlines, and shows no genuine interest in ending the war.

"Ukraine remains open to constructive dialogue and real solutions, agreed upon together with Ukraine, with respect for the will of our people. We need a lasting peace that will not be destroyed by Moscow's next step. Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the United States and all our international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace together," Sybiha added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which provides for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the announcement of the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine