Russian drones in Poland: Lublin Triangle calls for strengthening Ukraine's air defense and NATO's eastern flank

Russia's actions and Belarus's connivance in the use of its airspace amid drone attacks on Poland pose a direct threat to the security of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine - participants of the Lublin Triangle, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As stated in the declaration, the participants of the Lublin Triangle strongly condemn the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory, considering it a deliberate and coordinated attack, which is an unprecedented provocation and escalation of tension.

Russia's actions and Belarus's connivance in the use of its airspace pose a direct threat to the security of all countries in the region. Only a joint and coordinated response can guarantee the security of our citizens. We note and appreciate Ukraine's readiness to share all available intelligence and operational information with Poland, Lithuania, and other partners to build an effective early warning system and protection against Russian missile and drone attacks. - the statement reads.

The parties emphasized the need for better coordination and operational cooperation between structures responsible for airspace security, noting that such coordinated actions should aim to prevent the negative consequences of Russia's outrageous actions and, ideally, contribute to increasing the effectiveness of our air defense measures.

We call on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as soon as possible and support Lithuania and Poland in their efforts to strengthen NATO's and the EU's eastern flank. Only an adequate and decisive response can prevent further escalation. We also note the surge in Russian disinformation caused by this incident. We call on all our societies to remain vigilant and be aware of insidious Russian disinformation attempts. - the statement notes.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.