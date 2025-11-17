Russian attack on Odesa region on November 17: DTEK energy facility damaged, 32,500 families without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, 4,000 families were reconnected using backup schemes. Another 32,500 families remained without electricity, and repairs will take a long time.
On the night of November 17, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.
Details
Despite significant damage, electricians were able to reconnect 4,000 families using backup schemes. At the same time, another 32,500 families were temporarily left without electricity, and repairs will require a lot of time.
Energy workers will begin restoration work immediately after receiving permission from the military and rescuers
Recall
On the night of November 16-17, Russians attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region, damaging civilian vessels and causing power outages.