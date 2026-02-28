Russian attack on Dnipro on February 28 - UAV fell 10 meters from Filatov's house

A Russian "Shahed" UAV fell 10 meters from the private house of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov. Filatov himself reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

First. The downed "Shahed" fell 10 meters from my private house. Not 100, not 500, not somewhere on the horizon. 10. The situation here was saved by an ordinary thick retaining wall. Second. I am by no means implying that this was some kind of assassination attempt or anything like that. I am neither playing the hero, nor boasting, nor cursing. During a full-scale war in frontline Dnipro, anyone can find themselves in my place - Filatov wrote.

He expressed gratitude to all the Defense Forces of Ukraine for holding back the Russian invasion.

You can complain as much as you want, sitting in the rear, saying that "Shaheds" and missiles are falling on our heads. But this cannot be compared with what the boys and girls who defend our land and sky have to endure - Filatov added.

Recall

On the night of February 29, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region, injuring a man.