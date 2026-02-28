Russian attack on Dnipro on February 28 - UAV fell 10 meters from Filatov's house

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:36 AM • 4940 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
07:12 AM • 11506 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 20091 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 34230 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 36782 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 44815 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 42789 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 42300 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 57167 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 47553 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
68%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oilFebruary 28, 12:55 AM • 12610 views
Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh officially renounced Russian citizenshipFebruary 28, 01:21 AM • 7690 views
IAEA recorded suspicious activity by Iran at nuclear facilities previously bombedFebruary 28, 01:55 AM • 8382 views
Today, a rare alignment of six planets in the Solar System will be visible over EarthFebruary 28, 04:15 AM • 7140 views
Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper riflesPhoto05:06 AM • 9738 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 17474 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 22731 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 21854 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 26417 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 27985 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 1408 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 12292 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 12959 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 13549 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 29087 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
9K720 Iskander

Russian attack on Dnipro on February 28 - UAV fell 10 meters from Filatov's house

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The mayor of Dnipro reminded what the soldiers of the Defense Forces, who protect the land and sky of Ukraine, have to endure.

Russian attack on Dnipro on February 28 - UAV fell 10 meters from Filatov's house

A Russian "Shahed" UAV fell 10 meters from the private house of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov. Filatov himself reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

First. The downed "Shahed" fell 10 meters from my private house. Not 100, not 500, not somewhere on the horizon. 10. The situation here was saved by an ordinary thick retaining wall. Second. I am by no means implying that this was some kind of assassination attempt or anything like that. I am neither playing the hero, nor boasting, nor cursing. During a full-scale war in frontline Dnipro, anyone can find themselves in my place

- Filatov wrote.

He expressed gratitude to all the Defense Forces of Ukraine for holding back the Russian invasion.

You can complain as much as you want, sitting in the rear, saying that "Shaheds" and missiles are falling on our heads. But this cannot be compared with what the boys and girls who defend our land and sky have to endure

- Filatov added.

Recall

On the night of February 29, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region, injuring a man.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136