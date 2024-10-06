Russian Ambassador completes his term in Washington
Kyiv • UNN
Russian diplomat Antonov, 69, has completed his mission in the United States. The Russian ambassador, who was previously considered a supporter of the Kremlin's hard line, returns to Moscow after the end of his term.
The Russian ambassador to the United States has completed his mission in the United States and is returning to Moscow.
Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.
In July , 69-year-old Russian diplomat Antonov (previously considered a hardliner in the Kremlin's aggression) announced that his appointment was coming to an end. The Russian diplomat has now completed his stay in the United States.
According to Russian media reports, “Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Ivanov is completing his mission in Washington and returning to Moscow.
NSDC denies Lavrov's statement about Ukrainian instructors allegedly training terrorists in Syria04.10.24, 13:39 • 13860 views