Russian Ambassador completes his term in Washington

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 47712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163739 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136078 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142086 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180604 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112017 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171467 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104722 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140905 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140746 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91853 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108263 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110382 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163739 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180604 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171467 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187874 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140905 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145966 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137432 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154366 views
Russian Ambassador completes his term in Washington

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19114 views

Russian diplomat Antonov, 69, has completed his mission in the United States. The Russian ambassador, who was previously considered a supporter of the Kremlin's hard line, returns to Moscow after the end of his term.

The Russian ambassador to the United States has completed his mission in the United States and is returning to Moscow.

Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

In July  , 69-year-old Russian diplomat Antonov (previously considered a hardliner in the Kremlin's aggression) announced that his appointment was coming to an end. The Russian diplomat has now completed his stay in the United States.

According to Russian media reports, “Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Ivanov is completing his mission in Washington and returning to Moscow.

NSDC denies Lavrov's statement about Ukrainian instructors allegedly training terrorists in Syria04.10.24, 13:39 • 13860 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
syriaSyria
united-statesUnited States

