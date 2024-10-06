The Russian ambassador to the United States has completed his mission in the United States and is returning to Moscow.

Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

In July , 69-year-old Russian diplomat Antonov (previously considered a hardliner in the Kremlin's aggression) announced that his appointment was coming to an end. The Russian diplomat has now completed his stay in the United States.

According to Russian media reports, “Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Ivanov is completing his mission in Washington and returning to Moscow.

NSDC denies Lavrov's statement about Ukrainian instructors allegedly training terrorists in Syria