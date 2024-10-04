NSDC denies Lavrov's statement about Ukrainian instructors allegedly training terrorists in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Ukrainian instructors are allegedly training international terrorists in Syria together with the United States is another fake of enemy propaganda. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

Analysts point out that this fake has also been repeatedly spread by the Russian foreign intelligence service. At the same time, the Russians do not provide any evidence.

As explained by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Defense Forces officer Andriy Kovalenko, the main focus of the narrative of this campaign is aimed at the Middle East, the Global South, and the American information field.

"In this way, the Russians are trying to create an information background that Ukraine is a "terrorist state". Now it is a key information threat at the international level," he noted.

Kovalenko emphasized that Russia supports militants in Syria who have used chemical weapons, among other things. Moscow also maintains relations with the Taliban, Hezbollah, Hamas and ISIS.

