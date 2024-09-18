ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM

February 28, 08:24 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 08:41 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM

February 27, 10:22 PM

Russian agents preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv to be tried

Russian agents preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv to be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15969 views

The SBU has completed the investigation of 4 Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv. The criminals planned to blow up hypermarkets and cafes on May 9 and face life imprisonment.

The Security Service of Ukraine has completed a pre-trial investigation into four agents of the Russian GRU who were preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv on May 9. Several offenders face life imprisonment with confiscation of property. UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

On the eve of May 9, the defendants were preparing a series of large-scale bombings in construction hypermarkets and near cafes in Kyiv. The agents received this assignment from their Russian handler, Yuri Sizov, a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as Gru).

On his instructions, the agents arrived in Kyiv to install explosive devices in three construction hypermarkets.

The improvised explosives were disguised in tea packages and were intended to detonate in hypermarkets to cause maximum damage to civilians. At the same time, the perpetrators were preparing another explosion near a popular café in Kyiv. To do this, they planned to mine a car parked nearby

- the SBU said. 

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, the subversive activities of the entire GRU agent-combat group, together with its Russian supervisor, were documented step by step.

The Security Service detained enemy agents "red-handed" when they were installing explosive devices in a Kyiv hypermarket.

Russian special service agents disguised 15 explosive devices as food in Kyiv and 4 in Lviv: details of the disruption of a series of terrorist attacks13.05.24, 13:48 • 23568 views

Later, the SBU detained two more members of the enemy group. They turned out to be smugglers who transported explosives from Russia for the perpetrators of terrorist attacks.

It was established that, at the request of the Russian group, explosives suppliers were to ensure the "evacuation" of one of the bombers to the territory of Russia. They planned to bring him to the border with Russia and provide him with detailed instructions on how to cross it

- the SBU said. 

In addition, Yuriy Syzov, an employee of the Russian Federation's GRU, was also responsible for a sabotage that was to take place in Lviv region in February 2024. At that time, the SBU prevented explosions at a defense enterprise.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the defendants will be tried in accordance with the crimes committed under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason);
  •  para. 113 (sabotage);
  •  part 2 of Art. 258 (terrorist act);
  •  Art. 263(1) (illegal handling of explosives and explosive devices);
  •  Part 2 of Art. 332 (organization of illegal crossing of the state border).
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

