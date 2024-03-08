Russia wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilize the situation in Moldova - ISW

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19581 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 65761 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47853 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 222701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198275 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179101 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223104 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249702 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371729 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20232 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 65761 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 222701 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198275 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12990 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21763 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22229 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42512 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50216 views
Russia wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilize the situation in Moldova - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24122 views

Russia is trying to use the unrecognized regions of Transnistria and Gagauzia to conduct hybrid operations and destabilize Moldova on the eve of EU accession talks and presidential elections.

Russia wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilize the situation in Moldova - ISW

Russia is trying to use unrecognized Transnistria and Gagauzia to conduct hybrid operations to destabilize the situation in Moldova on the eve of EU accession talks and presidential elections. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the head of the pro-Russian Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, met with the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, in Russia on March 7, when the Moldovan authorities announced that the criminal case against Gutsul would soon be brought to court.

Hutsul discussed "the support that Russia can provide to Gagauzia" and the "political situation" in Moldova.

She asked Kiriyenko to help the Gagauz open accounts in Russian banks "for social projects," lift the Russian embargo on imports from Gagauzia, and help negotiate with Gazprom to supply gas to Gagauzia at a reduced price.

According to analysts, the Kremlin's increased focus on Gagauzia, following its recent attention to another pro-Russian region of Moldova, the breakaway republic of Transnistria, continues to indicate that Moscow hopes to use both regions to justify hybrid operations aimed at destabilizing and further polarizing Moldova ahead of Moldova's EU accession talks and presidential elections in 2024.

Recall

During a joint press conference with Macron in France , Moldovan President Maia Sandu saidthat Russia is trying to destabilize Moldova through energy blackmail, coup attempts, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, election interference, and sponsorship of protests.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Institute for the Study of War
Transnistria
Maia Sandu
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Moldova
