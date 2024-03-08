Russia wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilize the situation in Moldova - ISW

Russia is trying to use unrecognized Transnistria and Gagauzia to conduct hybrid operations to destabilize the situation in Moldova on the eve of EU accession talks and presidential elections. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the head of the pro-Russian Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, met with the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, in Russia on March 7, when the Moldovan authorities announced that the criminal case against Gutsul would soon be brought to court.

Hutsul discussed "the support that Russia can provide to Gagauzia" and the "political situation" in Moldova.

She asked Kiriyenko to help the Gagauz open accounts in Russian banks "for social projects," lift the Russian embargo on imports from Gagauzia, and help negotiate with Gazprom to supply gas to Gagauzia at a reduced price.

According to analysts, the Kremlin's increased focus on Gagauzia, following its recent attention to another pro-Russian region of Moldova, the breakaway republic of Transnistria, continues to indicate that Moscow hopes to use both regions to justify hybrid operations aimed at destabilizing and further polarizing Moldova ahead of Moldova's EU accession talks and presidential elections in 2024.

Recall

During a joint press conference with Macron in France , Moldovan President Maia Sandu saidthat Russia is trying to destabilize Moldova through energy blackmail, coup attempts, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, election interference, and sponsorship of protests.