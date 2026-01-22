Russia struck Komyshuvakha: one killed and nine wounded, State Emergency Service completed rescue operations

Russian troops launched an air strike on the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. SES rescuers conducted an emergency operation to unblock victims from under the rubble of destroyed private houses. This was reported by the SES, writes UNN.

Details

As of the evening of January 22, the death of an 85-year-old man was confirmed as a result of enemy shells hitting the residential sector. The number of injured increased to nine people, the vast majority of whom are women.

SES fighters managed to rescue one person directly from under the rubble of the building; all victims are currently hospitalized and receiving medical care.

Work of rescuers and scale of destruction

SES employees officially completed emergency rescue operations at the impact site after a thorough inspection of the area. As a result of the KAB attack, 24 private residential buildings and outbuildings were significantly damaged. In some homes, rescuers had to extinguish fires that arose due to explosions.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12, including four children.