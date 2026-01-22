Russia struck Komyshuvakha: one killed and nine wounded, State Emergency Service completed rescue operations

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 3310 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 11522 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 13011 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 14400 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 16114 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16477 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16993 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31889 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15747 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16262 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 8076 views
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 4884 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 10864 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 16727 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 11258 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31889 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 24783 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 78726 views
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 3306 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26644 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23357 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 28408 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67113 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
R-360 Neptune
The Diplomat

Russia struck Komyshuvakha: one killed and nine wounded, State Emergency Service completed rescue operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Russian troops launched an air strike on Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. An 85-year-old man was killed, and nine people were injured, most of them women.

Russia struck Komyshuvakha: one killed and nine wounded, State Emergency Service completed rescue operations

Russian troops launched an air strike on the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. SES rescuers conducted an emergency operation to unblock victims from under the rubble of destroyed private houses. This was reported by the SES, writes UNN.

Details

As of the evening of January 22, the death of an 85-year-old man was confirmed as a result of enemy shells hitting the residential sector. The number of injured increased to nine people, the vast majority of whom are women.

SES fighters managed to rescue one person directly from under the rubble of the building; all victims are currently hospitalized and receiving medical care.

Work of rescuers and scale of destruction

SES employees officially completed emergency rescue operations at the impact site after a thorough inspection of the area. As a result of the KAB attack, 24 private residential buildings and outbuildings were significantly damaged. In some homes, rescuers had to extinguish fires that arose due to explosions.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12, including four children.22.01.26, 17:34 • 2358 views

Stepan Haftko

