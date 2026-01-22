The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12, including four children.

$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 7278 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 11772 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 23733 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 13935 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 14921 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17375 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21735 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28086 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 42195 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 22329 views
Today, the US awaits Putin's response to the peace plan: Trump's envoy Witkoff prepares for a meeting in MoscowJanuary 22, 06:05 AM • 3888 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 20010 views
Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary GeneralJanuary 22, 07:46 AM • 4180 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 15593 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 3466 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 15646 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 71440 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 62964 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Norway
Greenland
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 24269 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21328 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 22359 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 64416 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 40532 views
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12, including four children.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on January 22, 12 people were injured, including four children. A two-year-old boy will receive outpatient treatment.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12, including four children.
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on January 22, there are already 12 injured in the city, including four children. This was reported on social media by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Among the injured was a two-year-old boy who will receive outpatient treatment.

A humanitarian aid headquarters has been set up in the city. Residents whose homes were damaged by the aggressor are also being provided with materials for quick repairs. All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

- the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 5 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Kryvyi Rih