The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12, including four children.

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on January 22, there are already 12 injured in the city, including four children. This was reported on social media by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Among the injured was a two-year-old boy who will receive outpatient treatment.

A humanitarian aid headquarters has been set up in the city. Residents whose homes were damaged by the aggressor are also being provided with materials for quick repairs. All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 5 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.