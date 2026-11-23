Russian intelligence services are seeking new ways to recruit agents in EU countries amid increased sanctions, political and diplomatic pressure on Russia, as well as intensified support for Ukraine from European countries. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Kremlin seeks to recruit operatives for espionage and sabotage activities in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in the Baltic states.

To recruit agents, Russian intelligence services primarily use the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers, as well as the Discord platform. In particular, since the beginning of 2026, more than 20 million "job" advertisements have been posted on the platform, disguised as simple tasks offering the possibility of making quick and easy money. Most of these advertisements were posted from one-time accounts registered using telephone numbers from India, Iran and several Middle Eastern countries - the post says.

The main target groups for the Russian intelligence services are financially vulnerable segments of the population: local residents, refugees and migrants. The Russians pay particular attention to young people aged 18–25, supporters of radical, populist, pacifist and ethnic movements, among others.

The reward for completing the tasks ranges from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 US dollars. The funds are transferred in cryptocurrency or through intermediaries’ bank accounts after confirmation of the results of the completed work - the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

We remind you

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Centre for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, published data on the heads of the federal agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" and its offices in EU countries.