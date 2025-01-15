Russia massively shells Ukraine with missiles: where explosions are heard

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128800 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116892 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124951 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126152 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157621 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108345 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154203 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104181 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113767 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117088 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia massively shells Ukraine with missiles: where explosions are heard

Russia massively shells Ukraine with missiles: where explosions are heard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128950 views

Russia launches a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The first explosions were recorded in Kharkiv at 06:08, the alert was announced throughout the country, the enemy is using cruise and ballistic missiles.

On the morning of January 15, the enemy once again massively shelled Ukraine. The first explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and now the whole country is on alert. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv from about 06:08. At that moment, the military informed that cruise missiles were spotted in the region. In addition, ballistic missiles were fired from the Belgorod region. Currently, missiles are being recorded.

It is noted that starting from 06:13, the alarm signal spread throughout Ukraine.

In addition, another high-speed target flew over Sumy region  on a southwestern course. Also, a group of missiles was recorded in the region on the same course.

Missiles were also reported from the TOT in Kherson region, heading northwest.

A group of missiles from Kherson region is moving to Mykolaiv region.

Recall

On the morning of January 15, an air alert was announced in the regions of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks. Before that, a group of Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Russian Olenya air base.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising