Russia massively shells Ukraine with missiles: where explosions are heard

On the morning of January 15, the enemy once again massively shelled Ukraine. The first explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and now the whole country is on alert. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv from about 06:08. At that moment, the military informed that cruise missiles were spotted in the region. In addition, ballistic missiles were fired from the Belgorod region. Currently, missiles are being recorded.

It is noted that starting from 06:13, the alarm signal spread throughout Ukraine.

In addition, another high-speed target flew over Sumy region on a southwestern course. Also, a group of missiles was recorded in the region on the same course.

Missiles were also reported from the TOT in Kherson region, heading northwest.

A group of missiles from Kherson region is moving to Mykolaiv region.

Recall

On the morning of January 15, an air alert was announced in the regions of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks. Before that, a group of Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Russian Olenya air base.