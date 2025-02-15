Enemy ships are not present in the Black and Azov Seas, but are active in the Mediterranean. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As of the morning of February 15, there are four russian vessels in the Mediterranean, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

Over the past day, 12 ships passed through the Kerch Strait. Of these, five entered the Black Sea, with two heading toward the Bosphorus. At the same time, seven vessels entered the Sea of Azov, five of which came from the Bosphorus.

The terrorist country continues to ignore international maritime norms by disabling automatic ship identification systems, which is a violation of the 1974 SOLAS Convention governing safety of navigation.

