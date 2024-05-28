Russia is forced to use cryptocurrencies and barter deals to trade with China - Bloomberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russia is forced to use cryptocurrencies and barter deals to trade with China - Bloomberg

Russia is forced to use cryptocurrencies and barter deals to trade with China - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian companies facing difficulties in trading with China due to Western sanctions are increasingly using cryptocurrencies such as Tether and barter transactions to circumvent financial restrictions.

Against the backdrop of Western sanctions, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russians to make payments in trade with China. Some companies have even started using cryptocurrencies, and some have simply switched to barter trade. Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details

Sources Bloomberg in Russian companies say that at least two major metal producers, both of which are not under sanctions, have started using the Tether stablecoin. In some cases, payments are made through Hong Kong.

The publication emphasizes that the transition of large Russian companies to blockchain indicates the long-term impact of international restrictions in response to the war on the economy.

Electronics and ammunition: Stoltenberg explains how China and DPRK help Russia in its war against Ukraine27.05.24, 14:20 • 17044 views

It is noted that since the beginning of the war, Russian companies trading in metals and wood have been facing problems with receiving payments for their goods and purchasing equipment and raw materials.

Even though China has not joined the sanctions and has become the main export market for many Russian goods, financial transactions are still difficult for companies from Russia. This was particularly influenced by the statement of the US Treasury Department, which warned of secondary sanctions for lenders who help Russian businesses evade sanctions.

Meanwhile, some commodity firms have chosen a different route to settle their transactions, which was also once considered exotic. According to the newspaper's sources, some metallurgical companies use so-called barter deals, under which goods are exchanged for goods supplied to Russia, avoiding cross-border transportation entirely.

Addendum

In , Bloomberg explained that the use of cryptocurrency for payments is not unusual for countries under sanctions.

kremlin says russia and China have almost abandoned the dollar in trade22.04.24, 15:58 • 23250 views

In particular, transactions involving cargoes from Venezuela, home to the world's largest proven oil reserves, are increasingly being carried out using Tether. Many of the deals - which come at deep discounts - are made through intermediaries in Dubai.

Analysts say that the growing role of cryptocurrencies in payments also indicates a change in the Russian central bank's approach to this industry, as in 2022 Moscow considered options for banning cryptocurrencies.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Beijing, though not directly, is supporting Russia in rebuilding its military-industrial complex. Most of the components, namely military electronics, that Russia receives come from China.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
venezuelaVenezuela
beijingBeijing
dubaiDubai
north-koreaNorth Korea
hong-kongHong Kong
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising