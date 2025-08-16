The Russian Federation is a great country from a business perspective, I would like to have relations with it - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that he always had excellent relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He also added that Russia is a great country from a business perspective and he would like to have relations with it. He said this during a joint press conference with Putin, as reported by UNN.

We had a very productive meeting, we agreed on most topics and most of them were significant...Several people who are important, I called them, including Zelenskyy - Trump said.

Trump stated that the US has quickly become the most desired country in the world and everyone wants to make deals with them.

We made huge progress today. I always had excellent relations with Putin. We had many difficult meetings and good meetings. Sometimes it was difficult for us to understand each other on some issues, but I think he understood and he sees everything...But from a business point of view, it's a great country and I would like to have relations with it when all this stops - Trump stated.

Addition

Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine yet."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

Putin also stated that agreements with Trump will be a starting point for business relations with the US.

In addition, Putin invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow following the meeting in Alaska.

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska has concluded.

The planned lunch between the American and Russian delegations was canceled.