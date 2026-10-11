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Russia has redeployed military personnel to Belarus to participate in CSTO exercises: what is known about the maneuvers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

CSTO exercises involving more than 1,500 military personnel from five countries have begun in Belarus. The troops are practicing peacekeeping operations and countering biological threats.

Russia has redeployed military personnel to Belarus to participate in CSTO exercises: what is known about the maneuvers

Joint military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), "Indestructible Brotherhood-2026" and "Barrier-2026," began in Belarus on October 11. More than 1,500 military personnel from five countries, including Russia, are taking part in the maneuvers. The military will practice conducting peacekeeping operations and countering biological threats, UNN reports.

Details

The opening ceremonies of the exercises took place in Vitebsk and Staryya Darohi. The main phase of the maneuvers is scheduled for October 12–16.

Military contingents from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are taking part in the exercises. Units of law enforcement agencies, the national guard, and operational groups of the CSTO Joint Staff are also involved. In total, more than 1,500 military personnel and over 300 units of weapons, military equipment, and special equipment have been deployed in the maneuvers, including approximately 80 drones of various types.

The command-and-staff exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood-2026" involve practicing the preparation and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by CSTO collective forces. At the same time, as part of the special exercises "Barrier-2026," the military will practice eliminating sources of biological threats, as well as organizing radiation, chemical, and biological protection and medical support. The exercises will take place at the Losvido and Starodorozhsky training grounds.

The core of the Russian contingent consists of units of the Russian Armed Forces' Central Military District, including motorized rifle, reconnaissance, and medical units, military signalers, electronic warfare specialists, and operators of unmanned systems. The CSTO leadership emphasizes that the exercises are planned and allegedly are not directed against third countries.

Context

The Collective Security Treaty Organization comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia. At the same time, Armenia has frozen its participation in the organization's activities.

In 2026, Russia holds the CSTO chairmanship. The organization's stated priorities include increasing the readiness of collective forces, developing military-medical cooperation, and improving mechanisms for responding to security threats.

Reminder

At the beginning of October, Russia and its allies conducted exercises involving the seizure of territories and the creation of a security zone outside the country. Forty-seven thousand military personnel took part.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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