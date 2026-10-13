Russia has derailed another opportunity to bring peace closer: Zelenskyy called on the United States to increase pressure on the Kremlin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure despite the energy ceasefire initiative announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN , citing a statement by the head of state made on October 12.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine, for its part, is ready to adhere to the agreements, but the Russian side must also take corresponding steps.

According to Zelenskyy, he heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of its meetings in the United States and its daily communication with the U.S. president’s team.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready for real decisions and de-escalatory steps that could bring the war to an end.

Ukraine supported an energy ceasefire. The position is absolutely clear: Ukraine is ready to guarantee an energy ceasefire, as announced by the President of America, and Russia must take corresponding steps - Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that as of October 12, Russia was not demonstrating its readiness to fulfill the conditions voiced by the American leader. In particular, Russian troops continue to strike Ukrainian energy facilities.

As of now, there is no indication that Russia is fulfilling these conditions, which were voiced by the President of America. Unfortunately, there were strikes on our energy infrastructure yesterday, and strikes on our energy infrastructure are continuing today - the head of state emphasized.

"We expect the US to see the "signals" from Russia and act strongly" — Zelenskyy on the new strike on Kyiv

He added that air raid alerts continued across Ukraine throughout the day, while Russian troops were using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. In Zelenskyy’s view, the continuation of the attacks may indicate that the kremlin is once again rejecting an opportunity to bring the war closer to an end.

If the strikes are indeed Russia’s response to the statement by the President of America, then this means that the Russians have squandered yet another opportunity to bring peace closer - the president noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized that further de-escalation largely depends on Washington’s position. In his view, in order to stop the Russian attacks, pressure on moscow must be increased.

The president also reported that Ukraine continues negotiations with the American side at all levels. Following the latest consultations, further diplomatic steps and the framework for the negotiation process have already been determined.

To remind you

In one of his interviews, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had not attacked any energy facilities on Russian territory the previous night, but that the Russian Federation had carried out strikes. According to him, this was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s response to U.S. President Trump regarding the energy truce.

The Kremlin rejected the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to hold elections in Ukraine.