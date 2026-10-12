"We expect the US to see the "signals" from Russia and act strongly" — Zelenskyy on the new strike on Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy reported that two people were killed and nine injured as a result of a Shahed drone strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv. He called on the US to increase pressure on Russia.
The occupiers continue their terror, striking residential buildings and taking lives. Ukraine expects the United States to see such signals from Russia and act firmly. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
The Russians continue their terror against our people, striking residential buildings and taking lives. In the evening, Russia struck a high-rise building in Kyiv with a “Shahed” drone. As of now, two people are known to have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Nine people were injured. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire
"This was Putin's response to President Trump" — Zelenskyy on Russia's violation of the "energy truce"12.10.26, 18:10 • 2994 views
The President stressed that this is yet another piece of evidence that Russia must face more pressure. They are the ones continuing the brutal strikes. They are the ones prolonging the war.
Even now, in response to the American proposal – “Shahed” drones. We expect the United States to see such signals from Russia and act firmly. Strength is needed to force Russia to end this war
Enemy attack on Kyiv claims the lives of two people, among the injured is a 17-year-old girl12.10.26, 21:18 • 1444 views
We remind you
As a result of Russia's attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 others were injured.