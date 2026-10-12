Enemy attack on Kyiv claims the lives of two people, among the injured is a 17-year-old girl

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and at least seven others were injured. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reports this, UNN reports.

As of 9 p.m., the death of a 59-year-old woman was known. The body of another person was found in a car near the building. At least seven people were injured. They suffered shrapnel wounds, bruises, and lacerations. Among those injured is a 17-year-old girl. These are the consequences of a UAV falling in the courtyard of a 25-story building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district. Apartments on the 4th and 5th floors caught fire - the statement says.

As a result of the fire, at least 12 cars and two motorcycles were destroyed. Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation into a war crime committed by Russian military personnel has been launched (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We remind you

As a result of Russia’s attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 others were injured.