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Enemy attack on Kyiv claims the lives of two people, among the injured is a 17-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, two people were killed and at least seven injured, including a 17-year-old girl, as a result of a UAV crash. Twelve cars and two motorcycles were destroyed; an investigation has been launched.

Enemy attack on Kyiv claims the lives of two people, among the injured is a 17-year-old girl

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and at least seven others were injured. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reports this, UNN reports. 

As of 9 p.m., the death of a 59-year-old woman was known. The body of another person was found in a car near the building. At least seven people were injured. They suffered shrapnel wounds, bruises, and lacerations. Among those injured is a 17-year-old girl. These are the consequences of a UAV falling in the courtyard of a 25-story building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district. Apartments on the 4th and 5th floors caught fire 

- the statement says. 

As a result of the fire, at least 12 cars and two motorcycles were destroyed. Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation into a war crime committed by Russian military personnel has been launched (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We remind you 

As a result of Russia’s attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 others were injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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