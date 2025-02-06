Russia has created troops of unmanned systems and wants to involve 210 thousand soldiers - Syrsky

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3446 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 3446 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57530 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

11:57 AM • 57530 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101368 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

09:54 AM • 101368 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104855 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

09:29 AM • 104855 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101967 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 08:41 AM • 101967 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128596 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103495 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105611 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105611 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101948 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101948 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84387 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84387 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110866 views

09:03 AM • 110866 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105266 views

09:59 AM • 105266 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 3446 views

02:39 PM • 3446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122112 views

09:20 AM • 122112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151968 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151968 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105266 views

09:59 AM • 105266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110866 views

09:03 AM • 110866 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138176 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139939 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139939 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167734 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167734 views
Russia has created troops of unmanned systems and wants to involve 210 thousand soldiers - Syrsky

Russia has created troops of unmanned systems and wants to involve 210 thousand soldiers - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25869 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25869 views

Russia is forming a new kind of troops - unmanned systems troops, which by 2030 should number 210,000 soldiers in 277 units.

Russia plans to involve 210 thousand servicemen in a new kind of troops by 2030 - the troops of unmanned systems of the Russian Armed Forces. This was announced by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

I paid special attention to the report of J2 (our intelligence) on the formation of a new kind of troops by the enemy - the unmanned systems troops of the Russian Armed Forces. We are aware of the enemy's plans and specific plans, which envisage 210,000 servicemen in 277 military units by 2030

- wrote Syrsky following a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare in the first month of 2025.

However, Syrsky said that in this war, the initiative in the area of unmanned systems belongs to Ukraine.

"The enemy recognizes the high efficiency of combat use of the Air Force units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, does not stand still, adopts our best practices, and scales up its work. We are facing relevant tasks, including asymmetric ones. We will develop, improve, and scale up our achievements in the field of BPS. However, we will act not only with numbers, but also with skills," said Syrsky.

Addendum

At the end of 2024, the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine was still winning the drone war, but that the Russians had switched to using fiber-optic drones en masse, and that this was a huge problem for the Ukrainian side because it was impossible to stop them with electronic warfare.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia continues to scale up production of Shahed drones ahead of the 2024-2025 winter campaign against Ukraine, despite sanctions and technical restrictions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

