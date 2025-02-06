Russia has created troops of unmanned systems and wants to involve 210 thousand soldiers - Syrsky

Russia plans to involve 210 thousand servicemen in a new kind of troops by 2030 - the troops of unmanned systems of the Russian Armed Forces. This was announced by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

I paid special attention to the report of J2 (our intelligence) on the formation of a new kind of troops by the enemy - the unmanned systems troops of the Russian Armed Forces. We are aware of the enemy's plans and specific plans, which envisage 210,000 servicemen in 277 military units by 2030 - wrote Syrsky following a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare in the first month of 2025.

However, Syrsky said that in this war, the initiative in the area of unmanned systems belongs to Ukraine.

"The enemy recognizes the high efficiency of combat use of the Air Force units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, does not stand still, adopts our best practices, and scales up its work. We are facing relevant tasks, including asymmetric ones. We will develop, improve, and scale up our achievements in the field of BPS. However, we will act not only with numbers, but also with skills," said Syrsky.

Addendum

At the end of 2024, the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine was still winning the drone war, but that the Russians had switched to using fiber-optic drones en masse, and that this was a huge problem for the Ukrainian side because it was impossible to stop them with electronic warfare.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia continues to scale up production of Shahed drones ahead of the 2024-2025 winter campaign against Ukraine, despite sanctions and technical restrictions.