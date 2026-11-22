A Russian rescue vessel began towing the cargo ship "Sparta II" on November 22. The vessel had been attacked by drones in the Baltic Sea and, after a two-day fire, ended up in Finnish waters. Reuters reports this, citing the Finnish Border Guard, writes UNN.

Details

According to Finnish rescuers, the fire aboard the Russian vessel was brought under control after two days of battling the flames. Thermal imaging cameras are still detecting elevated temperatures in some containers, but the ship was deemed stable enough to be transported.

After the "Sparta II" leaves Finland's territorial waters, responsibility for the subsequent rescue operation will pass entirely to the Russian side.

Vessels from three countries took part in extinguishing the fire

Seven ships from Finland, Estonia, and Russia took part in fighting the fire. During the night, rescuers used water cannons to extinguish the flames and cool the containers on deck.

All 16 crew members were evacuated to another Russian vessel. One sailor sustained minor injuries.

The Finnish Border Guard also warned of expected worsening weather conditions on the evening of November 22 and throughout the following day.

A fire is still burning aboard the Russian vessel Sparta II after it was hit by drones - Reuters