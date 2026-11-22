The fire aboard the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II, which was hit by drones in the Baltic Sea on February 22, has still not been extinguished. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

After the strike, the vessel drifted into Finland’s territorial waters, where it remains anchored. Finnish rescuers are trying to cool and freeze the containers carrying the cargo in order to minimize all dangerous risks.

Sixteen crew members were evacuated to another Russian vessel.

Context

The Russian vessel Sparta II, which was hit by Ukrainian drones in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, lost control and entered Finland’s territorial waters.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war are increasingly spreading to neighboring states. He was commenting on the drone attack on the Russian dry cargo vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland.

We remind you

The Finnish Ministry of Defence reported that a Russian helicopter is suspected of violating the country’s airspace near the city of Loviisa at 12:34 p.m. on November 21.