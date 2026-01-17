$43.180.08
Russia exported over 2 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in 2025 - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Russia exported over 2 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in 2025, passing it off as its own product. To do this, captured ports and a "ship-to-ship" scheme were used to circumvent sanctions.

Russia exported over 2 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in 2025 - intelligence

The Russian Federation continues to export grain grown in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, passing it off as its own produce. To do this, the aggressor state uses the facilities of captured ports in the Azov and Black Seas, primarily the Sevastopol seaport. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, in 2025, Russia exported more than 2 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The main export volumes fell in the second half of the year — about 1.4 million tons. At the same time, the geography of sales of illegally exported agricultural products is also expanding.

The largest importers were Egypt, to which 490 thousand tons of grain were shipped, and Bangladesh — 250 thousand tons, which together accounts for 53.6% of the total export volume. An increase in supplies to Lebanon (78.1 thousand tons) and Turkey (96.7 thousand tons) was also recorded, as well as the resumption of exports to Syria — 94.4 thousand tons. In addition, grain is delivered to Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and in small volumes — to individual countries of the Balkan region.

Russia plans to start exploiting Donbas subsoil this year - intelligence15.01.26, 16:10 • 3396 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service notes that to circumvent international sanctions, Russia actively uses the "ship-to-ship" scheme in the roadstead transshipment area of the Port of Kavkaz, using storage vessels. Such a mechanism allows concealing the real origin of grain, avoiding ships entering the ports of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and reducing the risks of accusations of illegal trade.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, this scheme is used, in particular, when supplying grain to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

"Russian Railways" cargo transportation fell to a minimum amid sanctions and cooling of the Russian economy - intelligence16.01.26, 16:27 • 3564 views

Olga Rozgon

