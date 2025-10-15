$41.750.14
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4324 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4920 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10505 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12727 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19077 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20357 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13127 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14739 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15710 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12739 views

Naftogaz Group reported three massive attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure in the last seven days. The enemy struck thermal power plants, gas production facilities in Kharkiv Oblast, and critical infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts.

Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
naftogaz.com

Russia has massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Over the past seven days, the enemy has launched massive attacks on Naftogaz Group's gas infrastructure facilities three times. Tonight, one of Naftogaz Group's CHP plants was under attack. Before that, during the week, the enemy hit gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region, and also specifically attacked critically important facilities in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

- Naftogaz reported.

"These facilities have nothing to do with military targets. Russian terrorists are committing new acts of terrorism, the purpose of which is to deprive Ukraine of gas, heat and light in winter. Russians cannot understand that they will not break or intimidate us this way. We support and protect each other. We will restore everything. We will rebuild everything," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

All company services, as indicated, are working in an enhanced mode.

Recall

On the night of October 3, Russians launched the largest massive attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production assets since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz03.10.25, 13:33 • 56284 views

Julia Shramko

