Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz

Russia has massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Over the past seven days, the enemy has launched massive attacks on Naftogaz Group's gas infrastructure facilities three times. Tonight, one of Naftogaz Group's CHP plants was under attack. Before that, during the week, the enemy hit gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region, and also specifically attacked critically important facilities in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. - Naftogaz reported.

"These facilities have nothing to do with military targets. Russian terrorists are committing new acts of terrorism, the purpose of which is to deprive Ukraine of gas, heat and light in winter. Russians cannot understand that they will not break or intimidate us this way. We support and protect each other. We will restore everything. We will rebuild everything," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

All company services, as indicated, are working in an enhanced mode.

Recall

On the night of October 3, Russians launched the largest massive attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production assets since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz