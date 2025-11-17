Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with two ballistic missiles and 128 drones, 91 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 17 (from 20:00 on November 16), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region - Russia, and 128 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 91 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 32 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as two ballistic missiles hitting 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

