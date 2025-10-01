Russia attacked Ukraine with anti-ship "Onyx", ballistic missiles and 49 drones: 44 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched an Onyx anti-ship missile, four ballistic missiles, and 49 drones at Ukraine overnight; 44 drones were neutralized, and 5 enemy missiles and drones hit their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 1 (from 8:30 PM on September 30), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, an Onyx anti-ship missile (launch area - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), as well as four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launches from Oryol region - Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 44 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country. 5 enemy missiles and UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Kharkiv endured a difficult night: Russia attacked with KABs, missiles, and drones, Barabashovo area affected, among the 6 injured is a police officer