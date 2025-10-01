Kharkiv endured a difficult night: Russia attacked with KABs, missiles, and drones, Barabashovo area affected, among the 6 injured is a police officer

Kharkiv experienced a combined attack by Russian troops overnight, affecting the market area and Barabashovo metro station, with at least 6 casualties, including a police officer, reported Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the National Police in the region on Wednesday, writes UNN.

"The night in Kharkiv was difficult again. The enemy struck the city with KABs," Terekhov reported.

According to the mayor, four hits were recorded in three locations of the city.

In the Saltivskyi district, according to him, a private house was destroyed, and 12 more homes, cars, and high-voltage lines were damaged. "There is a casualty," the mayor noted.

In the Kyivskyi district, according to Terekhov, pavilions near the Barabashova metro station caught fire, covering an area of over 2.8 thousand square meters. "People were injured; in total, as of morning, six casualties are known. The entrance to the metro was damaged," Terekhov indicated.

In Saltivka, he noted, garages burned down - 15 completely destroyed, windows blown out in high-rise buildings.

According to the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, six people, including a police officer, were injured during the night air strikes on Kharkiv.

"A market caught fire, as a result of which many people were left with literally nothing - their trade pavilions burned to the ground. Also, one private house was completely destroyed, many others were damaged, and windows were blown out in high-rise buildings. Entrances to the subway were damaged, a garage cooperative was affected, and many cars were smashed. The condition of the injured is moderate, they are in the hospital," Terekhov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi, Kyivskyi, and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with "Molniya" UAVs, 9 "Geran-2" UAVs, and 3 KABs. The police clarified that on the night of October 1, the enemy struck the city not only with guided aerial bombs but also with missiles.

In the city, 8 apartment buildings and 17 private houses, a college, an enterprise, a hangar, 13 cars, 15 garages, a metro entrance, and trade pavilions were damaged, Syniehubov noted.

The State Emergency Service, showing the consequences, indicated that during the night, Russia launched strikes with guided aerial bombs and missiles not only on Kharkiv but also on the suburbs and Chuhuiv district.

Addition

According to Syniehubov, during the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 6 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to enemy attacks. In the village of Velyka Shapkivka, Kindrashivka community, a 64-year-old man died.