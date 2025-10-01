Kharkiv endured a difficult night: Russia attacked with KABs, missiles, and drones, Barabashovo area affected, among the 6 injured is a police officer

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2578 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 2026 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 954 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 4478 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 10017 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 18168 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 29494 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 45314 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 37363 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 45950 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.5m/s
56%
758mm
Popular news
"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith KelloggSeptember 30, 08:56 PM • 10843 views
Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayorSeptember 30, 11:07 PM • 3644 views
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 8690 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 7726 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense drones12:55 AM • 6820 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2578 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 10017 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 45314 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 27234 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 72699 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Hakeem Jeffries
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 11436 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 15983 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 26727 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 39166 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 32789 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Nord Stream

Kharkiv endured a difficult night: Russia attacked with KABs, missiles, and drones, Barabashovo area affected, among the 6 injured is a police officer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

As a result of the night shelling of Kharkiv with KABs and UAVs, a private house was destroyed, 12 homes, cars, and high-voltage lines were damaged. Pavilions near Barabashovo metro station caught fire, six people were injured.

Kharkiv endured a difficult night: Russia attacked with KABs, missiles, and drones, Barabashovo area affected, among the 6 injured is a police officer

Kharkiv experienced a combined attack by Russian troops overnight, affecting the market area and Barabashovo metro station, with at least 6 casualties, including a police officer, reported Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the National Police in the region on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The night in Kharkiv was difficult again. The enemy struck the city with KABs," Terekhov reported.

According to the mayor, four hits were recorded in three locations of the city.

In the Saltivskyi district, according to him, a private house was destroyed, and 12 more homes, cars, and high-voltage lines were damaged. "There is a casualty," the mayor noted.

In the Kyivskyi district, according to Terekhov, pavilions near the Barabashova metro station caught fire, covering an area of over 2.8 thousand square meters. "People were injured; in total, as of morning, six casualties are known. The entrance to the metro was damaged," Terekhov indicated.

In Saltivka, he noted, garages burned down - 15 completely destroyed, windows blown out in high-rise buildings.

According to the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, six people, including a police officer, were injured during the night air strikes on Kharkiv.

"A market caught fire, as a result of which many people were left with literally nothing - their trade pavilions burned to the ground. Also, one private house was completely destroyed, many others were damaged, and windows were blown out in high-rise buildings. Entrances to the subway were damaged, a garage cooperative was affected, and many cars were smashed. The condition of the injured is moderate, they are in the hospital," Terekhov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi, Kyivskyi, and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with "Molniya" UAVs, 9 "Geran-2" UAVs, and 3 KABs. The police clarified that on the night of October 1, the enemy struck the city not only with guided aerial bombs but also with missiles.

In the city, 8 apartment buildings and 17 private houses, a college, an enterprise, a hangar, 13 cars, 15 garages, a metro entrance, and trade pavilions were damaged, Syniehubov noted.

The State Emergency Service, showing the consequences, indicated that during the night, Russia launched strikes with guided aerial bombs and missiles not only on Kharkiv but also on the suburbs and Chuhuiv district.

Addition

According to Syniehubov, during the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 6 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to enemy attacks. In the village of Velyka Shapkivka, Kindrashivka community, a 64-year-old man died.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Syniehubov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv