Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and drones carrying "BanderoLi" from different directions — how the air defense performed

$44.610.1551.640.11
uken
04:30 AM • 16910 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
03:45 AM • 23479 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
02:56 AM • 16862 views
Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine
01:16 AM • 19141 views
The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first timePhotoVideo
September 4, 12:18 AM • 18464 views
A low-cost underwater drone was created specifically for Ukraine to strike Russian ships and bridgesPhoto
September 3, 11:58 PM • 15359 views
Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk
September 3, 09:56 PM • 14349 views
Strikes on oil refineries are becoming increasingly costly for the Russian budget – oil and gas revenues have plummeted
September 3, 08:30 PM • 12959 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
September 3, 05:40 PM • 18211 views
Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv
September 3, 04:08 PM • 25425 views
Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
0m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 15825 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 13513 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 13467 views
In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been foundSeptember 4, 01:05 AM • 7412 views
The Russian equivalent of Starlink is losing satellites, but developers claimed to be "ahead of schedule"03:31 AM • 8046 views
Publications
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideoSeptember 3, 04:47 PM • 28813 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 37764 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 48849 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 49271 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 86210 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Vasyl Stus
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 13557 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 13596 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 15898 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 36516 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 54185 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Starlink

Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and drones carrying "BanderoLi" from different directions — how the air defense performed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

At night, Russia launched an Kh-31P missile and 121 drones at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 103 unmanned aerial vehicles; hits were recorded at 15 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and drones carrying "BanderoLi" from different directions — how the air defense performed

Russia launched a missile and 121 drones at Ukraine during the night of September 4, 103 of which were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Whether and from where the Russians attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 4 (from 18:00 on September 3), the enemy attacked with:

  • a Kh-31P guided air-launched missile from the Black Sea, as well as 121 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Parodiya-type decoy drones, and S8000 "Bandarol" drones;
    • from the following directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

      How many were shot down and where

      The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

      According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, drones of other types, and S8000 "Bandarol" drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country

      - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

      Were there any hits

      Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 6 locations.

      The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

      Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured04.09.26, 07:30 • 16925 views

      Julia Shramko

      War in Ukraine
      Explosions
      Fires
      Air raid alert
      War in Ukraine
      Kursk
      Ukrainian Air Force
      Shahed-136
      Crimea
      Ukraine
      Donetsk