Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and drones carrying "BanderoLi" from different directions — how the air defense performed

Russia launched a missile and 121 drones at Ukraine during the night of September 4, 103 of which were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Whether and from where the Russians attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 4 (from 18:00 on September 3), the enemy attacked with:

a Kh-31P guided air-launched missile from the Black Sea, as well as 121 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Parodiya-type decoy drones, and S8000 "Bandarol" drones;

from the following directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were shot down and where

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, drones of other types, and S8000 "Bandarol" drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

Were there any hits

Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured