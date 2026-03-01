Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 drones, 110 shot down - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of March 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 123 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas-type attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy attacked Ukraine from four directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Gvardiyske (annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, air defense shot down or suppressed 110 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Most of them were Shahed drones.

At the same time, 13 attack drones hit seven locations. And in four, the debris of destroyed drones was recorded.

Recall

On the morning of March 1, Russian occupiers attacked a dormitory in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strike, a 69-year-old woman sought medical help due to an acute stress reaction.