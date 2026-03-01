$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 28951 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 44169 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 52385 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 61102 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 47027 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 50411 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 51663 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 57435 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 50814 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 drones, 110 shot down - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of March 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 attack drones, 110 of which were shot down. 13 drones hit their targets and debris fell.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 drones, 110 shot down - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of March 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 123 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas-type attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy attacked Ukraine from four directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Gvardiyske (annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, air defense shot down or suppressed 110 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Most of them were Shahed drones.

At the same time, 13 attack drones hit seven locations. And in four, the debris of destroyed drones was recorded.

Recall

On the morning of March 1, Russian occupiers attacked a dormitory in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strike, a 69-year-old woman sought medical help due to an acute stress reaction.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Kharkiv