Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 UAVs and 2 ballistic missiles - 98 drones shot down

On the night of March 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 117 drones of various types. As of morning, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 98 enemy UAVs. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of March 8 (from 19:00 on March 7), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Rostov and Voronezh regions - Russia), as well as 117 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds" - the post says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 98 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the north, south and east of the country. - the post emphasizes.

In addition, two ballistic missiles and 19 attack UAVs hit 11 locations.

Recall

In the city of Armavir, after the explosions, an oil depot of the Southern Oil Company caught fire. Local residents reported air defense operations and a drone attack.