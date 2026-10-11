Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones — were all of them destroyed and how many hits were recorded

During the night of October 11, the enemy launched 116 Shahed-type attack UAVs at Ukraine, 95 of them jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to destroy 94 enemy drones; hits were recorded at 7 locations, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Air Force.

During the night of October 11 (starting at 18:00 on October 10), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed-type attack UAVs (95 of them jet-powered), Herbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske — the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 94 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (74 of them jet-powered), Herbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by 10 enemy UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the falling of downed drones (debris) at 9 locations — the statement said.

The Air Force added that the attack was continuing, with about ten enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The General Staff reported the number of Russian troops and pieces of equipment destroyed over the past day