$44.8550.14
ukenru
06:16 AM • 608 views
AI and nuclear conflict named as threats to human extinction by 2100 — media
05:59 AM • 5056 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones — were all of them destroyed and how many hits were recorded
Exclusive
05:29 AM • 10803 views
Three days of unsettled weather — rain, colder temperatures and frost are returning to Ukraine
04:45 AM • 14662 views
The Chongar Bridge to occupied Crimea has been half-destroyed — OSINT analysisVideo
04:00 AM • 15055 views
Military reserves may be needed for pontoon crossings over the Dnipro in Kyiv – Defense Express
03:15 AM • 14992 views
The U.S. Congress is preparing a bill to ban all purchases of Russian oil
02:17 AM • 15233 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russia’s missile disposal center may have affected the Kremlin’s strategic programs - Defense Express
01:16 AM • 14211 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers risk losing international markets due to new export rules
October 11, 12:16 AM • 14650 views
"I can say the dumbest things, and you applaud": Trump surprised with a statement about his own speechesVideo
October 10, 11:17 PM • 16909 views
In the U.S. Congress, Zelenskyy was accused of "deliberately" delaying peace talks with the Russian FederationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
65%
748mm
Popular news
In the United States, Krista Pike, who survived two execution attempts, has been discharged from the hospitalOctober 10, 08:58 PM • 10985 views
George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old sonOctober 10, 09:05 PM • 14861 views
The death of legendary designer Bob Mackie received an unexpected explanation – what the documents revealedOctober 10, 10:06 PM • 14638 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansionOctober 10, 11:06 PM • 13937 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 10962 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 47653 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 69986 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 68100 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 72024 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 83962 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Ed Miliband
Espen Bart Eide
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Crimea
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetablePhoto05:48 AM • 1218 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestors02:06 AM • 6286 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fans01:05 AM • 6928 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 11201 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansionOctober 10, 11:06 PM • 14171 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Fox News
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones — were all of them destroyed and how many hits were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5106 views

On the night of October 11, Russia launched 116 drones, including 95 jet-powered ones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 94 UAVs; hits were recorded at seven locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones — were all of them destroyed and how many hits were recorded

During the night of October 11, the enemy launched 116 Shahed-type attack UAVs at Ukraine, 95 of them jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to destroy 94 enemy drones; hits were recorded at 7 locations, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Air Force.

During the night of October 11 (starting at 18:00 on October 10), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed-type attack UAVs (95 of them jet-powered), Herbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske 

— the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 94 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (74 of them jet-powered), Herbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by 10 enemy UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the falling of downed drones (debris) at 9 locations 

— the statement said.

The Air Force added that the attack was continuing, with about ten enemy UAVs in the airspace. 

The General Staff reported the number of Russian troops and pieces of equipment destroyed over the past day11.10.26, 07:16 • 2398 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk