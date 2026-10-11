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The General Staff reported the number of Russian troops and pieces of equipment destroyed over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,930 troops, 1,531 drones and 39 artillery systems. Total personnel losses reached approximately 1.55 million people.

The General Staff reported the number of Russian troops and pieces of equipment destroyed over the past day

Over the past day, October 10, the Russian army lost another 1,930 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The enemy's total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,552,840 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of October 11, 2026, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military, over the past day Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two Russian tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, four multiple-launch rocket systems, and two air defense systems.

In addition, Russia lost 1,531 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 557 vehicles and fuel trucks, seven ground robotic systems, and three items of special equipment.

Total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion

As of October 11, 2026, the total losses of the Russian army, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, amount to 12,408 tanks, 25,521 armored combat vehicles, 51,039 artillery systems, 2,205 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,701 air defense systems.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,924 ground robotic systems, 558,457 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5,126 cruise missiles.

The General Staff emphasizes that the figures provided are being уточнені.

Military reserves may be needed for pontoon crossings over the Dnipro in Kyiv – Defense Express11.10.26, 07:00 • 5314 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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War in Ukraine
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