Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed damage to the Ukrainian government building as a result of the night attack. She called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and provide Ukraine with more weapons.

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Russia attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, resulting in a fire. The hit on the government building on the night of September 7 was confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Amidst the massive attack by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukraine, the government official called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and introduce new restrictions against the Kremlin's war machine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Svyrydenko's Telegram channel.

Tonight, Russia launched another massive strike on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa came under fire. Thus, for the first time, the Government building, its roof and upper floors, were damaged by an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. I thank them for their work.

- the post says.

"We will restore the buildings. But lost lives cannot be brought back. The enemy terrorizes and kills our people every day across the country. The world must react to these destructions not only with words, but with actions. Sanctions pressure needs to be strengthened — first and foremost against Russian oil and gas. New restrictions are needed that will hit the Kremlin's war machine," Svyrydenko added.

According to the Prime Minister, the main thing is that Ukraine needs weapons.

"That which will stop the terror and prevent Russia from trying to kill Ukrainians every day," Svyrydenko summarized.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 deaths reported, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

As a result of the probable downing of a Russian UAV, a fire occurred in a government building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital.

