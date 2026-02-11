Russia attacked railways in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions

Russian troops attacked the railway in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions today, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Tonight, Russia again massively attacked Ukraine - cities and villages, residential and other civilian infrastructure were under attack. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," Kuleba wrote.

"This morning, the enemy also struck a railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region. Locomotives, wagons and infrastructure were damaged," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished.

"In the morning, there was another strike on the railway depot in Konotop - there is damage to the technical rolling stock. The enemy continues attacks on this railway hub in Sumy region," Kuleba said.

The most important thing, according to him, is that "employees were not injured." Emergency and recovery teams are working on site, he noted.

"This is another targeted attack on civilian logistics and critical infrastructure. But, despite the strikes, all services are doing their best to restore operations as quickly as possible and help people," Kuleba emphasized.

