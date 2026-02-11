Russia attacked railways in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 734 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 7052 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 13304 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 28897 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 31129 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 28952 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30179 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24516 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19645 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 22655 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 15542 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 13520 views
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influence04:40 AM • 4460 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 9366 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 10410 views
Publications
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 7056 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 31864 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 38555 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 34747 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 49697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 2488 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 26066 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 27761 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 27043 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 52499 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

Russia attacked railways in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

Russia attacked Ukraine again overnight. In the morning, the enemy struck railway stations in Dnipropetrovsk region and Konotop, damaging infrastructure and rolling stock.

Russia attacked railways in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions

Russian troops attacked the railway in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions today, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Tonight, Russia again massively attacked Ukraine - cities and villages, residential and other civilian infrastructure were under attack. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," Kuleba wrote.

"This morning, the enemy also struck a railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region. Locomotives, wagons and infrastructure were damaged," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished.

"In the morning, there was another strike on the railway depot in Konotop - there is damage to the technical rolling stock. The enemy continues attacks on this railway hub in Sumy region," Kuleba said.

The most important thing, according to him, is that "employees were not injured." Emergency and recovery teams are working on site, he noted.

"This is another targeted attack on civilian logistics and critical infrastructure. But, despite the strikes, all services are doing their best to restore operations as quickly as possible and help people," Kuleba emphasized.

Zelenskyy after new Russian attack sees no preparation by Russian army to stop and named key to ending killings11.02.26, 10:40 • 2518 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine