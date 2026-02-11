Zelenskyy after new Russian attack sees no preparation by Russian army to stop and named key to ending killings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after another attack by the Russian Federation, stated that the Russian army is not preparing to stop - they are preparing to continue fighting, and called pressure on Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine the key to ending the killings, writes UNN.

Details

"The day before, in Kharkiv, Russians hit a private house with a drone. They killed three small children. Their father also died. My sincere condolences to their relatives and friends. The mother was hospitalized - the woman is pregnant, she received burns," Zelenskyy wrote. "This morning, a city hospital in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by a drone. At night, 6 people, including children, were injured in Sumy region due to a drone attack. One person, unfortunately, died. In the morning, there was also a strike on a railway depot in Konotop - a fire train was damaged. They also hit Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava region."

In total, according to him, the enemy launched 129 attack drones on Ukraine in the evening, a significant part of which were "Shaheds."

"Every such Russian strike undermines trust in everything that is being done in diplomacy to end this war, and again and again proves that precisely tough pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine are the real key to ending the killings," Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that "as long as the pressure on the aggressor is insufficient and as long as security for us, for Ukraine, is not guaranteed, everything else does not work."

The Russian army is not preparing to stop - they are preparing to continue fighting. And only our strength really works to protect life, and this means that Ukraine must continue to be supported and strengthened. Air defense for our state, packages of support for our resilience, and Russia's responsibility for what is happening are essential prerequisites for protecting life. There must be security for there to be peace. I thank everyone who acts in this way and really helps Ukraine - Zelenskyy pointed out.

