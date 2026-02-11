$43.030.02
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 7106 views
Zelenskyy after new Russian attack sees no preparation by Russian army to stop and named key to ending killings

Kyiv • UNN

 2520 views

President Zelenskyy reported the deaths of three children and their father in the Kharkiv region, as well as the shelling of a Zaporizhzhia hospital and a railway depot in Konotop. In total, the enemy launched 129 attack drones, which, according to Zelenskyy, undermines trust in diplomacy.

Zelenskyy after new Russian attack sees no preparation by Russian army to stop and named key to ending killings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after another attack by the Russian Federation, stated that the Russian army is not preparing to stop - they are preparing to continue fighting, and called pressure on Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine the key to ending the killings, writes UNN.

Details

"The day before, in Kharkiv, Russians hit a private house with a drone. They killed three small children. Their father also died. My sincere condolences to their relatives and friends. The mother was hospitalized - the woman is pregnant, she received burns," Zelenskyy wrote. "This morning, a city hospital in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by a drone. At night, 6 people, including children, were injured in Sumy region due to a drone attack. One person, unfortunately, died. In the morning, there was also a strike on a railway depot in Konotop - a fire train was damaged. They also hit Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava region."

In total, according to him, the enemy launched 129 attack drones on Ukraine in the evening, a significant part of which were "Shaheds."

112 out of 129 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack11.02.26, 08:21 • 2422 views

"Every such Russian strike undermines trust in everything that is being done in diplomacy to end this war, and again and again proves that precisely tough pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine are the real key to ending the killings," Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that "as long as the pressure on the aggressor is insufficient and as long as security for us, for Ukraine, is not guaranteed, everything else does not work."

The Russian army is not preparing to stop - they are preparing to continue fighting. And only our strength really works to protect life, and this means that Ukraine must continue to be supported and strengthened. Air defense for our state, packages of support for our resilience, and Russia's responsibility for what is happening are essential prerequisites for protecting life. There must be security for there to be peace. I thank everyone who acts in this way and really helps Ukraine

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

There will be new support packages for our defense: Zelenskyy announced a series of meetings at international security events10.02.26, 20:47 • 3782 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv