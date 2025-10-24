Russia attacked Kirovohrad region: 19 settlements left without electricity

On the night of October 24, the Russian army attacked Kirovohrad Oblast. The enemy hit critical infrastructure facilities. As a result of the shelling, 19 settlements remain without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration (OVA) Andriy Raikovych, according to UNN.

Tonight - another enemy attack on critical infrastructure facilities in the region. This time in the Novoukrainskyi district - Raikovych wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, 19 settlements remain without electricity.

Preliminarily - no casualties. - the post says.

The consequences are currently being eliminated.

Recall

Russian invaders changed their tactics of striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure; now their main targets are distribution stations. This led to the introduction of power outage schedules in some regions.

