Russia attacked Kirovohrad region: 19 settlements left without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 24, the Russian army attacked the Kirovohrad region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities in the Novoukrainskyi district. As a result of the shelling, 19 settlements were left without electricity; there were no casualties.
The enemy hit critical infrastructure facilities. As a result of the shelling, 19 settlements remain without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration (OVA) Andriy Raikovych, according to UNN.
Tonight - another enemy attack on critical infrastructure facilities in the region. This time in the Novoukrainskyi district
According to him, 19 settlements remain without electricity.
Preliminarily - no casualties.
The consequences are currently being eliminated.
Recall
Russian invaders changed their tactics of striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure; now their main targets are distribution stations. This led to the introduction of power outage schedules in some regions.
