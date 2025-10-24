How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 24: DTEK published schedules

DTEK announced the electricity outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 24. The outages will occur in turns, covering different time intervals throughout the day. This was reported by DTEK in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to DTEK, on October 24, electricity will be cut off in Kyiv according to the following schedule:

1.1 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 22:00;

1.2 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 22:00;

2.1 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 22:00;

2.2 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 23:00;

3.1 turn - no electricity from 11:00 to 15:00;

3.2 turn - no electricity from 21:00 to 23:00;

4.1 turn - no electricity from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;

4.2 turn - no electricity from 11:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;

5.1 turn - no electricity from 14:00 to 18:30;

5.2 turn - no electricity from 14:00 to 18:30;

6.1 turn - no electricity from 14:00 to 18:30;

6.2 turn - no electricity from 15:00 to 21:30.

Recall

On October 24, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The outages will occur from 07:00 to 23:00, covering from 1.5 to 2.5 turns of consumers.

Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing