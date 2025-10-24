How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 24: DTEK published schedules

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
08:21 PM • 3106 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 15108 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 18465 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 20803 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 32358 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 27533 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 46047 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 40493 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 35670 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13050 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideoOctober 23, 01:02 PM • 16413 views
Israeli forces strike two Hezbollah targets in LebanonOctober 23, 01:23 PM • 3364 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 20073 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 25964 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 15444 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 25977 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 46049 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 40494 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 35671 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 42492 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Italy
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 15447 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 20077 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 30968 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 39361 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 58881 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series

How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 24: DTEK published schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

DTEK has published electricity outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 24. The outages will occur in turns, covering different time intervals throughout the day.

How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 24: DTEK published schedules

DTEK announced the electricity outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv on October 24. The outages will occur in turns, covering different time intervals throughout the day. This was reported by DTEK in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to DTEK, on October 24, electricity will be cut off in Kyiv according to the following schedule:

1.1 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 22:00;

1.2 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 22:00;

2.1 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 22:00;

2.2 turn - no electricity from 07:00 to 12:00 and from 17:30 to 23:00;

3.1 turn - no electricity from 11:00 to 15:00;

3.2 turn - no electricity from 21:00 to 23:00;

4.1 turn - no electricity from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;

4.2 turn - no electricity from 11:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 23:00;

5.1 turn - no electricity from 14:00 to 18:30;

5.2 turn - no electricity from 14:00 to 18:30;

6.1 turn - no electricity from 14:00 to 18:30;

6.2 turn - no electricity from 15:00 to 21:30.

Recall

On October 24, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The outages will occur from 07:00 to 23:00, covering from 1.5 to 2.5 turns of consumers.

Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing22.10.25, 09:30 • 36934 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyKyiv
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Ukraine
Kyiv